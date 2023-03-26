In pics | Lights off! Indian cities mark 'Earth Hour'
India celebrates 'Earth Hour'
Indian cities celebrated 'Earth Hour', supported by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) it is said to be one of the largest global grassroots campaigns for raising awareness on climate change issues and energy conservation.
The annual event takes place on the last Saturday of March which this year was March 25 where at 8.30 pm local time millions of people turn off lights and participate in the symbolic act of showing support for the planet.
The image shows sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik who created the sand sculpture creating awareness for Earth Hour at Puri beach on Friday.
(Photograph:ANI)
Vijay Chowk, New Delhi
The combination images show New Delhi's famous Vijay Chowk plunged into darkness during 'Earth Hour' on March 25.
(Photograph:ANI)
Gateway of India, Mumbai
The image shows the Gateway of India without its lights on during 'Earth Hour' in the country's financial capital city of Mumbai, on March 25.
(Photograph:IANS)
Howrah Bridge, Kolkata
The image shows lights turned off on Kolkata's Howrah Bridge which is over the Hooghly River in West Bengal for 'Earth Hour', on March 25.
(Photograph:ANI)
Akshardham temple, New Delhi
The images show Akshardham temple, in the national capital, New Delhi, with lights on (L) and off (R) marking 'Earth Hour' on March 25.
(Photograph:ANI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai
The image shows Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus the historic railway terminus and UNESCO World Heritage Site in Mumbai during 'Earth Hour' on March 25.