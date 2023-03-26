In pics | Lights off! Indian cities mark 'Earth Hour'

Indian cities celebrated 'Earth Hour', supported by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) it is said to be one of the largest global grassroots campaigns for raising awareness on climate change issues and energy conservation.

The annual event takes place on the last Saturday of March which this year was March 25 where at 8.30 pm local time millions of people turn off lights and participate in the symbolic act of showing support for the planet.



The image shows sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik who created the sand sculpture creating awareness for Earth Hour at Puri beach on Friday.