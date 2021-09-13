In pics- Lewis Hamilton survives massive scare in jaw-dropping car accident at Italian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen's car flew over Lewis Hamilton's head

Mercedes racer Hamilton left the pit lane on lap 26 of 53 whereas his arch-rival Verstappen approached him at 225mph and tried to go ahead of him. For the unversed, the two cars ran wheel-to-wheel and made contact at the first chicane, the Red Bull lifting off the kerb and into the air with both ending up in the gravel. Verstappen's car flew over Hamilton's head, with the rear-right wheel crushing the top of Hamilton's Mercedes; shellshocking one and all for the unfortunate turn of events.

(Photograph:AFP)