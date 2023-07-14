IN PICS| Leonardo Bonnuci-Juventus' love story and an imminent break up

| Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

After 12 seasons together, Juventus and Leonardo Bonucci are going their separate ways. Reports in recent weeks have confirmed that Bonucci does not fit into manager Max Allegri’s plans, even though he was determined to remain at the club and fight to earn back a place. Major Italian news sources have confirmed that Juventus have decided to oust Bonucci.

The beginning

On 1 July 2010, Bonucci was signed by Juventus on a four-year contract for a total of €15.5 million fee from Bari; Bari bought Bonucci from Genoa outright for €8 million. Partnered with Italy teammate Giorgio Chiellini in defence, Bonucci was immediately drafted into the starting line-up for the first matches of the season, making his competitive debut at Shamrock Rovers in the Europa League.

(Photograph: AFP )

Getting serious

On 2 April 2012 Juventus announced that he had signed a new five-year contract effective on 1 July 2012. Bonucci won his first major title, the 2011–12 Scudetto, and contributed with two goals as Juventus finished the season undefeated and with one of the best defensive records in the top five European leagues.

(Photograph: AFP )

Perfect duo

Among other titles, he went on to win six consecutive Serie A titles with the team between 2012 and 2017, having also played two UEFA Champions League finals in 2015 and 2017.

(Photograph: AFP )

Time apart

On 14 July 2017, Bonucci was signed by AC Milan on a five-year contract for a €42 million fee. Although much was expected of Bonucci and Milan, the first half of the 2017–18 season was disappointing both for him and the club, and he drew criticism in the media over the quality of his performances.

(Photograph: AFP )

Lovers reunited

On 2 August 2018, Bonucci returned to Juventus as part of a swap deal with Milan involving Mattia Caldara; both Bonucci and Caldara were tagged for a €35 million transfer fee. He signed a five-year contract until 30 June 2023. In November 2019, he signed a new contract with the club, running until 2024.

(Photograph: AFP )

The fallout

Bonucci’s now-expected departure comes after a 2022-23 season in which poor form and injuries dominated the discussion surrounding him. He was informed during a teleconference meeting on Thursday that he is no longer part of the club’s project and is entirely out of the squad.

(Photograph: AFP )