IN PICS| Reliving LeBron James' journey in becoming one of the greatest basketballers

| Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 02:47 PM IST

NBA legend LeBron James has confirmed that he has no plans to retire after question marks were raised on his future in the game. "The real question for me is: Can I play without cheating this game? The day I can't give everything on the floor is the day I'll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today," he said.

LeBron James' illustrious career

From being the rookie of the year in his first season to becoming the all time leading scorer in NBA history, LeBron James has established himself as one of the greatest players to ever grace the basketball court. We take a look into his extraordinary career:

(Photograph: AFP )

NBA journey

He was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the first overall pick of the 2003 NBA draft after failing to win a championship with Cleveland, James left in 2010 as a free agent to join the Miami Heat. After his fourth season with the Heat in 2014, James opted out of his contract and re-signed with the Cavaliers. In 2018, James exercised his contract option to leave the Cavaliers and signed with the Lakers.



(Photograph: AFP )

Highlight reels

James is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history and ranks fourth in career assists. He has won four NBA championships (two with the Miami Heat, one each with the Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers), and has competed in 10 NBA Finals. He has also won four Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards, four Finals MVP Awards, and two Olympic gold medals, and has been named an All-Star 19 times, selected to the All-NBA Team 19 times (including 13 First Team selections) and the All-Defensive Team six times, and was a runner-up for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award twice in his career.



(Photograph: AFP )

Breakthrough Year

James was selected by his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, as the first overall pick of the 2003 NBA draft. At the conclusion of the 2003–2004 season, he became the first Cavalier to receive the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He also became the third player in league history to average at least 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists per game as a rookie.



(Photograph: AFP )

LeBron confirms intentions of not retiring

Now 38, Lebron James suffered a narrow defeat in the NBA Western Conference final against eventual champions Denver Nuggets. However, his latest comments on Wednesday, July 12 confirmed he has no intentions of announcing his retirement any time soon. The Los Angeles Lakers star will turn 39 in December and still retains a love for the sport.



(Photograph: AFP )