In pics | Layer of haze shrouds Indian cities after Diwali celebrations, air quality dips

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

Indian cities Mumbai and Kolkata joined the national capital New Delhi to become among the world's top 10 most polluted cities on Monday (Nov 13), with heavy smoke in the air a day after Diwali where revellers let loose with firecrackers.

Indian capital covered in smoke

The Indian national capital, as it often does around this time of year, took the top spot among the world's most polluted cities with an air quality index (AQI) figure of 407, according to Swiss group IQAir, as of early Monday. Image shows a pedestrian walking along the roadside amid heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi on November 13, 2023.

Layer of haze envelops Mumbai

The Indian financial capital city, Mumbai also took the sixth spot among the world's top 10 most polluted cities on Monday with the AQI of 157, according to Swiss group IQAir. Image shows men rowing boat on a smoggy morning in Mumbai, India, November 13, 2023.

Air quality dips further in New Delhi

As the day progressed, the overall air quality of the national capital worsened as per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) the AQI of New Delhi rose to 435 in the "severe" category. Image shows pedestrians walk along the Kartavya Path in front of the India Gate amid heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi on November 13, 2023.

What about Mumbai and Kolkata?

Earlier on Monday, the Indian city of secured the seventh among the the world's top 10 most polluted cities with an overall AQI of 154. Meanwhile, the overall air quality in Mumbai, as the day progressed also dipped with an AQI of 244, according to SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), from 234 which falls under 'poor' category. Image shows people in the Indian city of Mumbai, on November 13, 2023.

Alarming situation in New Delhi

AQI levels between 0 and 50 are considered good. An AQI level between 150 and 200 distresses people with asthma and lung and heart problems. Meanwhile, an AQI level of 400-500 affects healthy people. Since Sunday night, a thick layer of smog started to blanket New Delhi. The AQI reached an alarming 680 a little after midnight. Although authorities ban firecrackers every year in the national capital, the implementation of these bans is often rare. According to the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board), the air quality in Delhi continues to be in the 'very poor' category. Image shows commuters making their way along a street amid heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi on November 13, 2023.

