IN PICS | Last six ODI match results between India vs Pakistan on Indian soil

Written By: Aditya Pimpale Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 11:25 PM IST

As India and Pakistan get ready for the latest chapter of their ODI World Cup rivalry, the stage is set for both teams to stamp their authority on the tournament having won their opening two matches. So here is a look at the last six results between the sides on Indian soil in the ODI format including Pakistan's 2-1 series win in 2012-13.

Jan 6, 2013: India won by 10 Runs

In a low-scoring affair, India got the better of Pakistan by 10 runs as they were facing the prospect of a whitewash. India were bowled out for 167 and were on the verge of facing an embarrassing 3-0 defeat before Ishant Sharma came to the rescue. His three wickets saw India bowl Pakistan out for 157 and end the series 2-1.

Jan 3, 2013: Pakistan won by 85 Runs

The contest at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will be remembered for all the wrong reasons as India lost the bilateral series. Having lost the opening match in Chennai, then world champions India lost by 85 runs to hand Pakistan a series win.

Dec 30, 2012: Pakistan won by 6 Wickets

The match in Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium was the first bilateral ODI series meeting between the sides since December 2007. It did not go according to plan for India as they were hunted down having put up only 227 runs on the board. India were 29/5 before MS Dhoni rescued the side for a respectable score but ultimately lost by six wickets.

Mar 30, 2011: India won by 29 Runs

The World Cup semifinal meeting between India and Pakistan was watched by both sets of diplomats including the two prime ministers. Both India and Pakistan had bowed out of the ODI World Cup in the group stage in 2007 but made it to the semis as redemption. Banking on Sachin Tendulkar’s 85 runs, India won the match by 29 runs to reach the final. They would later win the ODI World Cup under MS Dhoni’s leadership.

Nov 18, 2007: Pakistan won by 31 Runs

Fresh from reigniting their rivalry at the 2007 T20 World Cup, both teams were flying high in terms of morale. The captain Shoaib Malik scored 89 runs to help Pakistan put in 306/6, while India could only manage 275 before getting bowled out. Pakistan won the match by 31 runs in Jaipur.

Nov 15, 2007: India won by 6 Wickets

The clash in Gwalior was one to celebrate for Team India as they won by six wickets as Sachin Tendulkar’s 97 and Yuvraj Singh’s 53 laid the foundation. Earlier Pakistan’s Mohammad Yousuf scored unbeaten 99 to put on 255/6.

