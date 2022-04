Large Hadron Collider to restart after three years and hunt for ‘dark matter’

Updated: Apr 22, 2022, 05:49 PM(IST)

After a three-year break, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) will reopen on April 22 with the goal of resolving a scientific cliff-hanger about presence of a fifth fundamental force of nature. It is believed that Dark Matter is associated with fifth fundamental force of nature

Collider to aid in search of 'Dark matter'

Scientists are hoping that restarting the collider will aid their search for the “dark matter” that exists beyond the observable cosmos.

Dark matter is five time denser as ordinary matter, yet it does not absorb, reflect or emit light.

As of now, the searches have turned up nothing.

(Photograph:AFP)