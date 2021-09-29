In pics | La Palma volcano reaches Atlantic Ocean, leaves behind trail of destruction

A bright red river of lava from the volcano on Spain's La Palma island finally tumbled over a cliff and into the Atlantic Ocean, setting off huge plumes of steam and possibly toxic gases that required local residents outside the evacuation zone to remain indoors on Wednesday. The immediate area had been evacuated for several days as authorities waited over a week for the lava that began erupting September 19 to traverse the 6.5 kilometres (4 miles) to the island's edge. On the way down from the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge, the flows have consumed at least 656 buildings, mostly homes that turned out to be in its unstoppable march to the sea.

Lava reaches Atlantic Ocean

Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of Wednesday Sept. 29, 2021. Lava from the new volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma reached the Atlantic ocean last night, at the area known as Los Guirres beach, also known as Playa Nueva 

(Photograph:PTI)

Big clouds of white steam billows up

Big clouds of white steam billowed up from the Playa Nueva area as the lava made contact with the ocean,

(Photograph:PTI)

Fears of toxic explosion

Officials said the lava flowing into the sea could trigger explosions and clouds of toxic gases and the Canary Islands' emergency service urged those outdoors to immediately find a safe place to shelter.

(Photograph:AFP)

Lava leaves trail of destruction

Lava has been flowing down the Cumbre Vieja volcano's western flank toward the sea since Sept. 19, destroying almost 600 houses and banana plantations in La Palma

(Photograph:Reuters)

Irreparable loss

Thousands of people have been evacuated and three coastal villages were locked down on Monday in anticipation of the lava meeting the Atlantic Ocean.

(Photograph:Reuters)

La Palma, a disaster zone

Spain classified La Palma as a disaster zone on Tuesday, a move that will trigger financial support for the island

(Photograph:Reuters)

Smoke billows out of volcano

(Photograph:AFP)

Wide destruction

The flattening of the terrain as it approached the coast had slowed down the flow of the lava, causing it to widen out and do more damage to villages and farms. The local economy is largely based on agriculture, above all the cultivation of the Canary plantain

(Photograph:AFP)

