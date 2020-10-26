In pics: Kolkata women play Sindoor Khela as they bid goodbye to Goddess Durga
West Bengal is celebrating Vijaya Dashami today and before Goddess Durga leaves for the heavenly abode, married women could be seen observing the ‘Sindoor Khela’.
Devi Boron
Women clad in traditional 'laal paar saree'(red and white saree) first performed the 'Devi Boron' which means doing the last puja before visarjan or immersion of the Goddess Durga.
Photo Courtesy: Pooja Mehta
Goddess Durga
Women apply sindoor on Goddess Durga's forehead and later smear sindoor on other women. While this ritual is restricted to married women, even unmarried women participate in the Sindoor Khela now.
Photo Courtesy: Pooja Mehta
Last rituals of Durga puja
As Navratri celebration are coming to end, women are sad that the Goddess Durga will be leaving today with her four children - Ganesh, Lakshmi, Kartik and Saraswati and they are happy that they could celebrate Durga puja despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Photo Courtesy: Pooja Mehta
Sindoor Khela
Unlike other years, this year, the Sindoor Khela is being celebrated outside the buffer zone of the pandal with social distancing norms.