On Wednesday (Oct 29), Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London, popularly known as 'Neasden Temple', for its 30th anniversary.
It is a three-decade-old traditional Hindu stone temple. On their arrival, they received a warm welcome by members of the community.
The King and Queen observe the ceremonial pouring of water over the deity’s portrait with members of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha UK during their visit.
"This Mandir is the home of God. Over these last 30 years, it has become an integral part of the religious, cultural landscape of our great nation; admired not only for its partnership, but for what it embodies - a living centre of devotion, learning and service," said Sadhu Yogvivekdas, in his welcome address as reported by news agency PTI.
The temple raises funds to run educational and community programmes, along with which it is involved in charitable work.