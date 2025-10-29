LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /In Pics | King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Hindu temple on its 30th anniversary

In Pics | King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Hindu temple on its 30th anniversary

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Oct 29, 2025, 22:41 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 23:03 IST

On Wednesday (Oct 29), Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London, popularly known as 'Neasden Temple', for its 30th anniversary.

UK King and Queen visit Hindu temple in London
1 / 5
(Photograph: Credits: AFP)

UK King and Queen visit Hindu temple in London

On Wednesday (Oct 29), Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London, popularly known as 'Neasden Temple', for its 30th anniversary.

A warm welcome
2 / 5
(Photograph: Credits: AFP)

A warm welcome

It is a three-decade-old traditional Hindu stone temple. On their arrival, they received a warm welcome by members of the community.

King and Queen observe ceremonial offering
3 / 5
(Photograph: Credits: AFP)

King and Queen observe ceremonial offering

The King and Queen observe the ceremonial pouring of water over the deity’s portrait with members of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha UK during their visit.

'This Mandir is the home of God'
4 / 5
(Photograph: Credits: AFP)

'This Mandir is the home of God'

"This Mandir is the home of God. Over these last 30 years, it has become an integral part of the religious, cultural landscape of our great nation; admired not only for its partnership, but for what it embodies - a living centre of devotion, learning and service," said Sadhu Yogvivekdas, in his welcome address as reported by news agency PTI.

A three decade legacy
5 / 5
(Photograph: Credits: AFP)

A three decade legacy

The temple raises funds to run educational and community programmes, along with which it is involved in charitable work.

Trending Photo

How astronomers predict the future path of 3I/ATLAS
7

How astronomers predict the future path of 3I/ATLAS

‘Storm of the century’: Hurricane Melissa leaves trail of destruction in Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti
6

‘Storm of the century’: Hurricane Melissa leaves trail of destruction in Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti

The physics behind 3I/ATLAS’s unusual speed explained
7

The physics behind 3I/ATLAS’s unusual speed explained

Tracking 3I/ATLAS through space: How it compares to ‘Oumuamua
7

Tracking 3I/ATLAS through space: How it compares to ‘Oumuamua

Astronomers are tracking 3I/ATLAS: What we know about the comet from another star
10

Astronomers are tracking 3I/ATLAS: What we know about the comet from another star