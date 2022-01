In Pics- Kim's North Korea holds mass rally in show of political loyalty

A major outdoor rally was staged in Pyongyang earlier this week, with a number of North Korean citizens and some top officials in attendance, in support of decisions from a recent key party meeting, the state media reported on Thursday.

Plans for new year

The Workers' Party held its year-end plenary last week and outlined its plans for the new year to develop the national economy and bolster anti-virus efforts.

"In order to thoroughly accomplish the decisions of the 4th Plenary Meeting of the Workers' Party's 8th Central Committee, a Pyongyang city rally was held at the Kim Il-sung Square on Wednesday," Pyongyang's officials Korean Central News Agency said in its report.

(Photograph:AFP)