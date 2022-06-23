In pics: Kigali summit tests Commonwealth's clout as awkward issues loom

Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 12:13 AM(IST)

Commonwealth leaders gather in Rwanda this week to discuss issues ranging from trade to health to climate change, a summit that will test the organisation's mettle at a time when its relevance is being questioned.

A network for cooperation

The Commonwealth, a club of 54 countries that evolved from the British Empire, encompasses about a third of humanity, with members ranging from India to tiny Nauru.

It presents itself as a network for cooperation with shared goals such as democracy, peace and prosperity, but critics, including many who are supportive of its values, say it needs to be more than a talking shop.

(Photograph:AFP)