In pics | Kate Middleton joins Holi festivities, enjoys Chai, tries garba and offers milk to a deity’s idol

Kate Middleton celebrates Holi with the Indian community in Leicester, UK. During her visit, she performed rituals, did traditional dance, Garba and enjoyed Chai. Scroll to check the pictures.
A day after the festival of Holi, Kate Middleton joined the Indian community in Leicester, UK, where she interacted with the community and learned about their heritage and festival.
During her solo royal outing, Kate also visited a temple, talked with families running businesses and Indian outfit stores, and even enjoyed performances on Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat.
The Princess of Wales stepped out on the streets of Leicester, and people were thrilled to catch a single glimpse of the royal, who greeted people and had a chat, as it was not a casual day of royal walking on the streets of the Golden Mile.
The 44-year-old also visited Shreeji Dham Haveli, a Hindu temple. This was her first official visit to a temple in Britain. At the temple, she learned about the culture and performed a few customs, such as offering milk to a god's idol.
The Princess of Wales, 44, visited Bobby's, a family-run Indian restaurant on Leicester's iconic Golden Mile. At the shop, she was asked if she would like to try something sweet or savoury. Furthermore, Kate was asked whether she was okay with spicy food.
She also had a chat with the restaurant's owners, Dharmesh and Enna Lakhani, with whom she had a cup of chai (tea).
At the temple, Kate walked while showing people gratitude with folded hands, a gesture common in Indian culture. She also had a chat with an elderly woman and later joined a group of ladies to perform the traditional dance form Garba. With enthusiasm, she watched the women dancing in a circle, learned the steps, and performed a few dance moves with them. Several photos and videos of Kate from her visit have gone viral.