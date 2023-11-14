In Pics: Kashmir celebrates bumper saffron harvest, breaking decade-long record

Written By: Wion Web Desk Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 04:35 PM IST

Kashmir's saffron farmers celebrate a bumper harvest, breaking a decade-long yield record. Pampore, a saffron hub in Pulwama, witnesses bustling activity as families engage in plucking saffron flowers. With over 3700 hectares under cultivation, the success extends across various Kashmiri districts. Tourists visit the vibrant saffron farms, acknowledging the labor-intensive process. Saffron, pivotal in Indian festivals, garners appreciation, while the Geographical Indication tag ensures quality and fair pricing, bolstering farmers' economic prospects. WION's Idrees Lone brings you all the pictures.

Decade-long triumph

Kashmir's saffron farmers are rejoicing this year as they experience a bumper harvest, marking a significant milestone after over a decade. The production has not only met but surpassed records, bringing joy to the agricultural community.

(Photograph: WION )

Saffron capital – Pampore

Pampore, often referred to as the Saffron town, plays a pivotal role in this success story. Located in Pulwama, this area is a major contributor to saffron production, with thousands of local families actively involved in cultivation.

(Photograph: WION )

Vast saffron cultivation

The Kashmir Valley showcases its commitment to saffron cultivation, dedicating over 3700 hectares of land to this valuable spice. While Pampore remains a focal point, saffron cultivation has expanded across different districts of the valley.

(Photograph: WION )

Farmers' ecstasy

Farmers in Pampore express their elation at the bumper crop. After years of uncertainty, the current crop has not only met expectations but exceeded them. The positive environmental factors, especially favorable rainfall, are credited for this remarkable outcome.

(Photograph: WION )

Tourist fascination

The saffron fields have become a tourist attraction, drawing visitors who are eager to witness the saffron-growing process. Tourists are not only observing but actively participating, purchasing saffron directly from these vibrant and flourishing farms.

(Photograph: WION )

Cultural emblem and GI tag impact

Beyond its agricultural significance, saffron holds cultural importance in Indian festivals, featuring prominently in pujas and traditional festive sweets. Additionally, the Geographical Indication (GI) tag has played a crucial role in ensuring quality control and fair pricing, benefiting the saffron farmers economically.

(Photograph: WION )