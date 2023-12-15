In Pics: Juno captures stunning images of Jupiter as 'Christmas Star'

The raw data from Juno's images takes about 34 light-minutes to reach Earth as a radio transmission. Despite the communication delay, scientists have transformed the data into breathtaking images, revealing Jupiter's grandeur even as Juno orbits at a staggering speed of 130,000 mph.



Stunning images of Jupiter

Juno spacecraft captured stunning images of Jupiter resembling the "Christmas Star" in Earth's night sky, creating a celestial spectacle. The images showcase the planet's brilliance during its 56th perijove, providing a unique perspective from its elliptical orbit.



Juno's unique polar orbit

Juno is the first spacecraft to orbit an outer planet from pole to pole. Its elliptical orbit takes it from far distances to just a few thousand miles above Jupiter's cloud tops at the poles, providing a comprehensive view of the giant planet's atmospheric dynamics.



Protection from Jupiter's intense radiation

Jupiter's intense radiation belts necessitate Juno's armoured design, featuring a titanium radiation vault to shield its sensitive scientific instruments.



Scientific insights from Juno

Juno's scientific discoveries include detecting abundant water near Jupiter's equator, observing lightning in its clouds, and explaining the origin of Jupiter's x-ray aurorae.

Future milestone

During its 55th perijove, Juno passed exceptionally close to Jupiter's volcanic moon Io, setting the stage for an even closer encounter during its 57th perijove on December 30.

