IN PICS | John Abraham takes to football field to promote youth development in India

Written By: Aditya Pimpale Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 05:09 PM IST

John Abraham commended ISL's efforts and emphasised the shared goal of elevating the sport of football in India to meet global standards. The owner of NorthEast United FC, expressed his gratitude after his sides 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC last evening while now urging to playing a key role in India's football development.

Meghalaya U-15 Championship winners

The Boys U15 winning team of Meghalaya Championship Centre with John Abraham, NEUFC owner and Bollywood actor ahead of the ISL game between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC. John was seen congratulating the players after their successful triumph.

(Photograph: Twitter )

John hands girls team Championship trophy

John Abraham, handing over the trophy to the Girls U15 winning team of the Meghalaya Championship Centre ahead of the ISL game in Guwahati on Thursday. The girls made the U-15 side proud as they were presented the title before the ISL match.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Boys and girls along with coaching staff join John Abraham

Meghalaya Championship Centre in the Girls U15 category from St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School in Shillong and in the Boys U15 category. The coaching and training staff also joined John Abraham in the run into the trophy presentation before the match.

(Photograph: Others )

John with the next generation of football players

The next crop of young players was seen posing with Indian Bollywood star as he continues to promote sports among youth. John has been an active participant in the youth activities on the field as India continues to grow.

(Photograph: Others )

Next Big thing in Indian football?

The Meghalaya Championship in the past have paved way for the next generation of players to stamp their authority on the national youth side. With the U17 World Cup approaching in both boys and girls side, the Meghalaya Championship are all set to produce the next gem of international stars in Indian football.

(Photograph: Others )