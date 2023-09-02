In pics | Johannesburg: Sniffer dogs search for victims after fire kills dozens, guts apartment block

Source: WION Web Team

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 02:39 AM IST

Fire in Johannesburg's rundown apartment block

More than 70 people were killed overnight after a fire ripped through a run-down, five-storey apartment block, in South Africa's Johannesburg, on early Thursday (August 31), as per media reports citing officials. A report by Reuters said that a sign at the entrance to the block identified it as a heritage building from South Africa's apartheid past where Black South Africans came to collect their "dompas" - documents that would enable them to work in white-owned areas of the city.



While the apartment block is owned by municipal authorities, officials were unable to provide a clear answer about its inhabitants.

More than 70 killed, dozens injured

While visiting those injured, Health Minister Joe Phaahla, on Friday (September 1) told the reporters that the death toll had now risen to 76, including 12 children. Earlier, officials on the site had said that more than 50 people were being treated for injuries. Thembalethu Mpahlaza the province's Forensic Pathology Services said that most bodies were burned beyond recognition and investigators would have to rely on DNA samples from relatives to identify them. He added, that only 12 bodies recovered so far are identifiable by sight. According to reports, many of the residents of the apartment block were immigrants and foreign workers. Malawi's foreign ministry said more than 20 of its citizens died in the blaze.

'Hijacked building'

A report by Reuters citing an official said some rooms may have been rented out by criminal gangs in a so-called "hijacked building". This comes after officials in Johannesburg initially suggested the building had been occupied by squatters. However, Lebogang Isaac Maile, the head of the Human Settlements department for Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg, said some of those who died may have been renting from, or were being extorted by, criminal gangs. "There are cartels who prey on who are vulnerable people. Because some of these buildings, if not most of them, are actually in the hands of those cartels who collect rental from the people," he told reporters.

'Great tragedy': President Cyril Ramaphosa

The recent fire was one of the worst such disasters in the South African city where poverty, household fires and homelessness are widespread.



In Johannesburg, such home fires are quite common, particularly in impoverished neighbourhoods, the tragedy has brought attention to a housing issue in one of the most unequal cities in the world with a high unemployment rate. "This is a great tragedy felt by families whose loved ones perished in this terrible manner," said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.



He also visited the site as cries of despair from relatives of the victims filled the air, reported Reuters. "I do hope that the investigations into the fire will...prevent a repeat of such a tragedy," said Ramaphosa. "It's a wake-up call for us to begin to address the situation of housing in the inner city."

Police ramp up search for victims

South African firefighters launched a fresh search for victims as they went inside the five-storey building in Johannesburg, on Friday. The officials have said that they might find more bodies and they want to be sure that no one has been left behind. Police with sniffer dogs have been deployed to search through the remains of a Johannesburg apartment block. Authorities are also probing the cause of the fire. The area around the building was cordoned off areas by the officers. Reports emerged that bodies were discovered piled up at a security gate that was closed, preventing people from escaping the blaze.

Survivors recall horrific incident

Kenny Bupe, a survivor caught up in the blaze while visiting a friend, told the news agency AFP: "I'm grateful to be alive, there was a lot of us running, trying to find the fire exit and a lot of people eventually died because of the smoke inhalation."



While others "jumped out" of windows, he was part of a group that was able to pry through a closed fire escape gate and flee to safety. Three twisted bed sheets, on one side of the building which people had used to try to escape from windows flapped in the wind, reported Reuters, adding, below that laid a mattress that someone had dropped to try to break their fall. Block resident Wambali Kaunda, who lost his brother and niece in the fire, told Reuters: "I am devastated. We have been told that if you are able to identify your family members, then you will be able to collect the bodies."



He said he was on the first floor not far from the exit when the fire broke out, so managed to escape.

Shocking living conditions of the residents

Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of the Gift of the Givers non-governmental organisation that was helping relief efforts told Reuters that his team was shocked to see the conditions people had been living in. "This was an ordinary building...rooms that should only be holding two people had 10 people per room," said Sooliman. While officials have cordoned off the area and urged those displaced by the fire to leave many chose to stay, hoping to save what was left of their belongings. "Last night some people didn't want to get on the buses. They know people can sneak and steal their clothes," former resident Leo (25), who escaped with his mother down the stairs when the fire started told Reuters. He added, that they would eventually move to the shelter, adding that "My mother can't sleep on the street."

