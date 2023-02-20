In pics | Joe Biden pays surprise visit to Kyiv, ahead of Russia-Ukraine war anniversary

US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv early Monday (February 20) for the first time since Russia launched a full-blown war against Ukraine almost a year ago. Biden arrived in Kyiv at 8 a.m. local time (1:00 a.m. ET), and was greeted by the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink. His motorcade arrived at the Mariinsky Palace just after 8:30 a.m. local time, as reported by the Associated Press. He was greeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the first lay, Olena Zelenska.

