In pics | Joe Biden pays surprise visit to Kyiv, ahead of Russia-Ukraine war anniversary
US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv early Monday (February 20) for the first time since Russia launched a full-blown war against Ukraine almost a year ago. Biden arrived in Kyiv at 8 a.m. local time (1:00 a.m. ET), and was greeted by the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink. His motorcade arrived at the Mariinsky Palace just after 8:30 a.m. local time, as reported by the Associated Press. He was greeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the first lay, Olena Zelenska.
Take a look.
Joe Biden walks next to Saint Michael’s cathedral
US President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky walk next to Saint Michael’s cathedral in Kyiv.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Biden visits Kyiv unannounced
The US President Joe Biden (centre) alongside Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) and the first lady Olena Zelenska (left) during his unannounced visit to Ukraine, Kyiv.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Biden meets Zelensky
Biden meets Zelensky
(Photograph:Twitter)
Biden at Mariinsky Palace
Biden at Mariinsky Palace
(Photograph:Twitter)
The grand embrace
The grand embrace
(Photograph:AFP)
Biden and Zelensky at a press meet
Biden and Zelensky at a press meet