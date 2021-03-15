In Pics: Jasprit Bumrah gets bowled over, marries Sanjana Ganesan in Goa

Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Monday tied knots with anchor and model Sanjana Ganesan in Goa. Bumrah had taken leave from the Indian side after three Tests of the four-match series against England. Bumrah took to Instagram on Monday to share a couple of photographs from his wedding as he wrote: “Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.” Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana