In Pics: Jasprit Bumrah gets bowled over, marries Sanjana Ganesan in Goa

Sanjana Ganesan weds Jasprit Bumrah

Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Monday tied knots with anchor and model Sanjana Ganesan in Goa. Bumrah had taken leave from the Indian side after three Tests of the four-match series against England.  

(Photograph:Instagram)

Sanjana Ganesan, Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah took to Instagram on Monday to share a couple of photographs from his wedding as he wrote: “Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.” Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana 

(Photograph:Instagram)

The wedding took place in Goa

Bumrah and Sanjan's pre-wedding rituals were completed in Goa on Sunday (March 14) and the wedding took place Monday. The guests have been reportedly asked not to carry their mobile phones for the ceremony.  

(Photograph:Instagram)

Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah is regarded as one of the best fast bowlers of this generation and has picked up 83 wickets from 19 Tests. He has 108 scalps from 67 ODIs and 59 wickets in 50 ODIs 

(Photograph:AFP)

Sanjana Ganesan

Sanajan Ganeshan is a renowned sports anchor and model and has been seen presenting shows during Indian Premier League. She is also an anchor and presenter for IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. Sanjana Ganesan is Miss India 2014 finalist and  also participated in the MTV show Splitsvilla 7 before starting her career as a sports anchor.

 
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

