Crossbreeding maybe the solution

One of the most effective ways to engineer traits such as heat tolerance is through crossbreeding, which is when individuals from two different strains are bred together to create a new mixed strain. However, scientists have struggled to crossbreed algae due to difficulties with distinguishing male germ cells from female germ cells. "In other organisms, such as egg and sperm in mammals, there are visible differences" explained Dr Nishitsuji. "But for algae, the germlings can't be identified by eye, only by their DNA."

