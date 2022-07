In pics: Japanese asked to save power as country's east sizzles

Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 07:47 PM(IST)

The highest temperatures for the season since record-keeping began have scorched much of eastern Japan for a week, prompting the government to ask citizens to cut power use as much as possible, while running air conditioners to stay safe.

'A hot weekend'

The region around Tokyo hit its seventh straight day of temperatures above 35 Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) on Friday and faced a hot weekend. Slightly cooler temperatures and possibly rain could bring relief on Monday.

The city of Isesaki hit 40.3C (104.5F), the highest in Japan so far this year, and several other towns just north of the capital hit 40.1 and 40. Downtown Tokyo hit 37C (98.6F).

Japan frequently sees similar temperatures, but not this early in the year. The June heat was the worst since record-keeping began 147 years ago.

(Photograph:Reuters)