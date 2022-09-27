In pics: Japan, foreign dignitaries pay respects to Abe amidst protest

Japanese and foreign dignitaries paid tribute to assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe at a controversial state funeral on Tuesday, as long lines of people gathered to offer flowers and prayers.

Abe's ashes, carried by his widow Akie, arrived at the storied Budokan venue in Tokyo, where a 19-gun salute sounded in honour of the slain former leader.

In a eulogy, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida described the politician as a "person of courage", listing his achievements, including efforts to strengthen Japan's diplomatic ties.

(Text: AFP)