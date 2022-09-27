In pics: Japan, foreign dignitaries pay respects to Abe amidst protest

Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 01:13 PM(IST)

Japanese and foreign dignitaries paid tribute to assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe at a controversial state funeral on Tuesday, as long lines of people gathered to offer flowers and prayers.

Abe's ashes, carried by his widow Akie, arrived at the storied Budokan venue in Tokyo, where a 19-gun salute sounded in honour of the slain former leader.

In a eulogy, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida described the politician as a "person of courage", listing his achievements, including efforts to strengthen Japan's diplomatic ties.

Guards carry remains of Abe

Honour guards carry the remains of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his state funeral in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.

(Photograph:AFP)

Japanese PM Kishisda's eulogy for Abe

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers his condolences during the state funeral of assassinated former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022

(Photograph:AFP)

Large attendance for Abe's state funeral

Guests attend the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.

(Photograph:AFP)

Uncontrollable tears

Akie Abe (L), widow of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, receives flowers to lay on the altar during the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022

(Photograph:AFP)

Japanese royal family pays repsects to Abe

Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko lay flowers at the altar during the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.

(Photograph:AFP)

Indian PM Modi at Abe's funeral

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the state funeral of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.

(Photograph:AFP)

Kamala Harris at the funeral

US Vice President Kamala Harris (R) leaves the altar after paying her respects during the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.

(Photograph:AFP)

Autralian PM at the funeral

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.

(Photograph:AFP)

Japan mourns Abe's death

A woman watches a televised broadcast of the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.

(Photograph:AFP)

Opposition to Abe's funeral

Protesters take part in a demonstration against the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe near the Nippon Budokan, where the funeral will take place, in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.

(Photograph:AFP)

