In pics: Japan eases Covid restrictions for foreign tourists

Updated: Jun 10, 2022, 04:09 PM(IST)

As countries slowly limp back to normal life after two years of brutal Covid lockdown, Japan seeks to balance its commercial interests and public safety. In a bid to promote tourism, Japan opened its borders to foreign tourists and began accepting visa applications on Friday (June 10), but only for those on guided package tours who are prepared to follow Covid preventive measures.

Japan approves visas from 98 countries and territories

As per the Japan Tourism Agency, tours are approved from 98 countries and territories with low infections corners, including the United States, the United Kingdom, China, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore.

The partial return of international travel in Japan, which was halted during the coronavirus epidemic, is being carried out in accordance with rules based on a late- May experiment, reported by AP.

(Photograph:AFP)