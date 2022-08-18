In pics: Janmashtami celebrations across India

Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm across India on August 19. Preparations are in full swing and temples have been decked up for Lord Krishna's birth anniversary.
Children perform ‘Uriyadi’ to celebrate the upcoming festival of Janmashtami, outside Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
(Photograph:PTI)
An artisan gives final touches to Lord Krishna idol ahead of Krishna Janmashtami festival, in Kolkata on Wednesday.
(Photograph:ANI)
Students take part in Janmashtami celebrations at Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey (SNDT) Women's University, in Mumbai on Wednesday.
An illuminated view of Radha Krishna Temple on the eve of Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at Model Town, in Patiala on Wednesday.
Children dressed up as Lord Krishna pose during a competition ahead of the upcoming festival of Janmashtami, in Bhubaneswar, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
A street vendor paints an idol of Lord Krishna to sell on the eve of Krishna Janmashtami festival, in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Students dressed up as Lord Krishna attend their class at a school ahead of Janmashtami festival, in Patna on Wednesday.
An artist gives final touches to an idol of Lord Krishna ahead of the Janmashtami festival, in Meerut on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022.
(Photograph:IANS)
Students form a human pyramid to break the dahi handi during Janmashtami celebrations at Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey (SNDT) College, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.