In Pics | Italy G20 finance protest

A narrow alley of the lagoon city became the scene of the scuffles when protesters wearing black clothing and helmets started throwing objects towards policemen.

Policemen clash with protestors

Italian policemen clash with protestors in Venice, on July 10, 2021, during a gathering called by the group "We are the tide" to protest against the G20 meeting between finance ministers and central bankers.

