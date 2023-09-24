In Pics | Israelis stage massive protests outside UN against PM Netanyahu's judicial overhaul

Source: Twitter

Written By: Vikrant Singh Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 03:55 PM IST

Thousands of Israelis and American Jews gathered outside the United Nations in New York City over the weekend while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the UN General Assembly. During his speech, he strongly criticised Iran and advocated for Israeli-Saudi peace. Approximately 3,000 individuals participated in this protest, primarily opposing the Netanyahu government's efforts to reform Israel's judicial system, a move critics argue will undermine the country's democratic institutions. Organisers claimed it was the largest anti-government demonstration held outside Israel since the beginning of the wave of protests that began with Netanyahu's government taking office earlier this year.



Several groups attended demonstrations

The massive protests closely resembled the weekly protests occurring in Israel every Saturday for 38 consecutive weeks. Alongside Israeli residents of New York, numerous activists representing key groups in the movement were present, including the "Pink Front" of performers dressed in fluorescent pink and percussionists, military veterans self-identified as "brothers and sisters in arms," and expatriate Israelis organising under the name "UnXeptable," which has organised solidarity protests worldwide.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Overhaul will weaken Supreme Court

A June survey of US Jews by the Jewish Electorate Institute revealed that 61 per cent believed the judicial reforms would weaken Israeli democracy. So far, the Netanyahu government has succeeded in passing one component of this overhaul, a law diminishing the country's supreme court's oversight powers.

(Photograph: WION )

Pro-Netanyahu protests also took place

Times of Israel in one of its reports said that some conservative groups also appeared in New York to show their support for the Netanyahu administration. They chanted “64 mandates,” referring to the coalition’s majority in the 120-seat Knesset, and “their money will not help you.” Netanyahu and his supporters believe the protests against the government are fueled by overseas funding but have failed to provide any evidence.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Biden-Netanyahu tension

These protests took place two days after Netanyahu met with Joe Biden on the sidelines of the General Assembly to discuss Israeli-Saudi normalisation, a development that supporters of Palestinian rights fear could undermine their cause. Biden extended an invitation to the Israeli prime minister to visit the White House later in the year, signaling the end of months of strained relations between the two leaders.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Israelis don't support protests outside Israel: Poll

Meanwhile, a recent poll has suggested that most Israelis don’t support holding protests against their country on foreign soil. The poll conducted by Lazar Research Laboratories for the Maariv newspaper revealed at least 53 per cent of respondents expressed opposition to the protests in the US, while just 36 per cent of them supported them.

(Photograph: Twitter )