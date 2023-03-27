IN PICS | Israel protests: Thousands take to streets against Netanyahu and his judicial overhaul legislation

Written By: Abhinav Singh Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

Israel is in turmoil. The country is witnessing one of the biggest mass protests in history against the controversial judicial overhaul legislation brought in by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government. After Netanyahu sacked his rogue defence minister on Sunday, the protests across the country escalated. Subsequently, it is being reported that the Israeli PM may finally ease back on the legislation.

Protests break out in Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday sacked Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, triggering mass protests. The decision came a day after the minister urged Netanyahu to halt the highly contested plan to overhaul the judicial system.

Tens of thousands flood the streets

Across different cities of Israel, tens of thousands flooded the streets and dissented against Netanyahu's decision to dismiss Gallant.

Roll back the legislation

Sensing the gravity of the situation, President Isaac Herzog stepped in and urged the Netanyahu administration to roll back the proposed legislation. "For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of responsibility, I call on you to stop the legislative process immediately," tweeted Herzog.

Israel union leader calls for immediate 'general strike'

Calls for halting the legislation were lent more weight when union leaders called for immediate strike. "I am calling a general strike," Arnon Bar-David, chairman of Israel's top trade union, said in a televised address. He added that the moment this press conference ends, the state of Israel stops.

Netanyahu delays announcement halting the legislation

After streets were filled by the public in one of the biggest and most widespread protests the country has ever seen, PM Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly decided to freeze the controversial decision. However, with far-right parties in the coalition threatening to break up the government if he halts the judicial overhaul - Netanyahu has delayed the announcement.

Opposition demands Netanyahu step down

Amid the conundrum, the opposition parties are ratcheting up the pressure on Netanyahu to step down following his misjudgment in bringing the judicial overhaul legislation. “It turns out it works. No dictator is able to stand up to a broad and just public protest that encompasses all parts of the population,” tweeted Opposition Yisrael Beytenu party chief Avigdor Liberman.

