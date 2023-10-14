In pics | Israel-Hamas war: Supporters of Palestinians, Israel protest and pray across the world

Source: Agencies

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 03:56 AM IST

As the war in Israel raged on, on Friday (Oct 13) its effects were seen across the world as people in several countries took to the streets to show support for either Israelis or the Palestinians. There have been sporadic protests and demonstrations in multiple countries since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, on Saturday (Oct 7) and Israel in turn declared war.

Pro-Palestinian rally in Paris, France

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in central Paris on Oct 12 even after the French government had banned pro-Palestinian protests, saying they were "likely to generate disturbances to public order". Image shows protestors holding Palestinian flags during an unauthorized demonstration in support of Palestinians, as part of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas at Place de la Republique in Paris, France, on October 12, 2023.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Pro-Israel rally in Warsaw, Poland

Image shows men wrapped in the Israeli flag stands as a woman holds the text of prayer during multi-confessional prayer for peace after Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel on Saturday (Oct 7), at Old Town in Warsaw, Poland, October 13, 2023.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Pro-Palestinian rally in Helsinki, Finland

People demonstrate in support of Palestinian civilians after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack on Israel and Israel has since reitaliated, at the Israeli embassy in Helsinki, Finland October 13, 2023.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Pro-Israel rally in Berlin, Germany

Image shows a woman with a placard reading "Never again is NOW #standwithisrael" as some 300 people attend a vigil nearly a week after Hamas attacked Israel, outside the Synagogue Fraenkelufer in Berlin, Germany, on October 13, 2023.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Pro-Palestinian rally in New York, United States

Image shows supporters for Palestinians at Times Square, New York on October 13, 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )

Pro-Israel protest in New York, United States

Image shows supporters of Israel amid its war with Hamas in Times Square, New York, United States on October 13, 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )

Pro-Palestinian rally in Tokyo, Japan

Protestors from Japan's Muslim community staged a demonstration near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo on Friday, October 13, 2023.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Pro-Israel rallies in Tokyo, Japan

The images are screengrabs from videos of pro-Israel rallies in Tokyo, Japan, on October 11 and October 13, 2023.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Pro-Palestinian supporters pray and rally in Amman, Jordan

Jordan's riot police on Friday forcibly dispersed hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters trying to reach a border zone with the Israeli-occupied West Bank after thousands held anti-Israel demonstrations across the country, said a report by Reuters citing witnesses. Images show men praying as security forces stand guard (R) and Jordanians gathering to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza (L), in Amman, Jordan October 13, 2023.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Pro-Palestinian supporters pray and rally in Baghdad, Iraq

Images show supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr gather for mass Friday prayer during a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Baghdad, Iraq, October 13, 2023.

(Photograph: Reuters )