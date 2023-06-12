In Pics | Is compulsory military service back in Europe?

Jun 12, 2023

In the wake of the Ukrainian war, many European countries are considering bringing back compulsory military service. Compulsory military service was abolished in Europe after the end of the Cold War. Out of the 29 members of NATO, only six have continued with compulsory military service.

Ukraine and Lithuania

After Crimea was annexed in 2014, Ukraine reintroduced compulsory military service for men aged 18 to 26. In 2015, Lithuania too made compulsory military service for men aged between 18 to 25 compulsory. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Ukrainian government enacted a law making all physically fit men between the ages of 18 to 60 potentially subject to compulsory military service.

Latvia

Latvia is one of the European nations which is planning to reintroduce compulsory military service. From 2024, all men aged between 18 to 27 will be required to undergo 11 months of military training. From 2028, nearly 7,500 Latvians will be called each year.

Romania

A first attempt to reintroduce compulsory military service failed in 2015. However, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, a retired general, has on multiple occasions spoken out in favour of it. In a draft bill unveiled in 2022, the Romanian Defense Ministry backed a proposal for all military-aged Romanians living abroad to report for military service within 15 days in the event of a general mobilisation.

The Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and Sweden

Sweden reintroduced compulsory military service as there were not enough volunteers signing up. Now, all 18-year-olds have to report for duty, but only a small proportion are recruited for actual military service. Similar is the case in Norway, where since 2016, all 18-year-old. men and women must volunteer for military service. The Netherlands too, has reintroduced compulsory military service as not many people sign up for the military. Denmark also has compulsory military service.

France and Germany

President Macron introduced the Universal National Service in 2019, which enables young people to volunteer for a month. The government is now considering making this compulsory for all French nationals aged between 15 to17. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected a proposal to introduce compulsory military service. However, the Bundestag's commissioner for the army, Eva Högl, recently suggested that a mandatory year of service in military or civilian institutions should be discussed. She also said that members of the military should talk about their work in schools.

