/In pics | Iranians celebrate retaliatory strikes on Israel

Published: Jun 14, 2025, 05:30 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 05:30 IST
Several Iranians were seen waving flags as they hailed an attack on Tel Aviv.
Amid the military escalation between Israel and Iran, people took to the streets of Tehran to celebrate Iran’s retaliatory strikes against Israel. Several Iranians were seen waving flags as they hailed an attack on Tel Aviv.
Israel on early Friday hit dozens of locations across Iran, including nuclear sites. The strike killed 78 people and injured more than 320, the Islamic republic's ambassador to the United Nations said Friday. Some top military commanders and nuclear scientists have also been killed in the attacks.
Following Iran’s missile attacks on Israel, Israel’s emergency service said that at least 34 people were injured, including a woman in critical condition. Home Front Command forces said they are operating in several locations across the country.
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed the strikes, adding that most of the missiles were intercepted or did not reach their targets. “There are a limited number of buildings that were hit, some due to shrapnel from interception operations,” he added.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Iranians to stand up against what he called an “evil and oppressive regime.” He described the offensive, named Operation Rising Lion, as “one of the greatest military operations in history.”
Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has “rejected calls for Iran to show restraint in the face of Israeli aggression”, the ministry said in a statement.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Iran crossed “red lines” by targeting civilian areas in a missile attack on Friday. “Iran has crossed red lines by daring to fire missiles at civilian population centres in Israel,” Katz said in a statement. “We will continue to defend the citizens of Israel and ensure that the Ayatollah regime pays a very heavy price for its heinous actions.”