In pics | Iran claims to have successfully conducted test-launch of ballistic missile

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: May 26, 2023, 03:05 AM IST

Iranian ballistic missile 'Khaibar'

Iran claims to have successfully test-launched a ballistic missile, on Thursday (May 25), reported the state-media IRNA. The missile in question is the new surface-to-surface ballistic missile called Khaibar with a range of 2,000 kilometres and was able to carry a 1,500 kg warhead.



IRNA said the liquid-fuel missile had been named the 4th generation Khorramshahr, "Khaibar," which is said to be a reference to a Jewish castle overrun by Muslim warriors in the early days of Islam.

Iran's 'defensive' missile programme

Iran has one of the biggest missile programmes in the Middle East and has produced missiles capable enough to hit its rivals Israel and the United States' bases. It continues to operate despite US and European opposition while the Islamic Republic has said it will further develop its "defensive" missile programme. Notably, the test also comes a day after Israel's armed forces raised the prospect of "action" against Iran over its nuclear programme.

What did Israel say?

The launch incidentally comes days after the top Israeli general said suggested the possibility of military action against Iran as efforts by six world powers to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal have stalled. Meanwhile, the countries in the West have expressed fears over Tehran's accelerating nuclear advances.



Iran has previously indicated that the ballistic missiles are an important deterrent and retaliatory force against the US, Israel and other potential regional adversaries.

About the test launch

As per Reuters, the Iranian state TV broadcast showed a few seconds of footage of what it said was the launch of an upgraded version of the liquid-fuel Khoramshahr 4 ballistic missile.



"The domestically built Khaibar missile's outstanding features include quick preparation and launch time, which makes it a tactical weapon in addition to a strategic one," said the media report.

Iran will 'defend the country and its achievements': Defence Minister

Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Ashtian, addressing a press conference during the unveiling of the ballistic missile, said "Our message to Iran's enemies is that we will defend the country and its achievements. Our message to our friends is that we want to help regional stability," as quoted by Reuters. US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller alleged that Iran was continuing to seek missile technology from foreign suppliers and conducting tests in defiance of a United Nations Security Council resolution. He added, that Washington will continue to use tools including sanctions to counter those efforts. "Iran's development and proliferation of ballistic missiles poses a serious threat to regional and international security and remains a significant non-proliferation challenge," said Miller.

