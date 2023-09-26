In Pics | Iran claims development of drone that can land on water

Source: Reuters

Written By: Sneha Swaminathan Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 04:25 PM IST

Merely 48 hours after revealing their most extended-range drone, Iran has declared the readiness of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) to deploy an exceptional naval drone designed for water landings, equipped to transport missiles and bombs. Iran's IRGC Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri, made this announcement on September 24, disclosing that they have developed military drones with the capability to take off from and touch down on water. Additionally, the Commander offered a glimpse into the appearance of these UAVs capable of water landings, emphasising their potential for carrying explosive payloads. Take a look!

Unmanned aerial surveillance

According to IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri, the unmanned aerial vehicle has the capacity to conduct surveillance and reconnaissance missions for a duration of 15 hours. Additionally, it is equipped to transport missiles, bombs, and various other weapons to assist in combat operations.

Drone will soon be part of IRGC's navy inventory

Tangsiri, without specifying a timeframe, mentioned that the naval drone capable of water landings would soon become part of the IRGC Navy's inventory. Iranian authorities have frequently emphasised their intention to enhance their defense capabilities in response to escalating tensions in the region.

Iran's armed forces at their peak

Iran's declaration follows its assertion that its armed forces are presently functioning at their peak capacity and potency. In addition to the naval drone, Tehran also asserted that it has produced a hybrid unmanned aerial vehicle featuring two distinct engines for takeoff and propulsion.

Only a portion of Iran's military capabilty

Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, stated that the weaponry and gear showcased during a recent parade represented just a portion of the Iranian military's capabilities.

Iran's growing arsenal

In addition to the naval drone, Tehran asserted that it has produced a hybrid unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with two distinct engines for both launching and propulsion. Furthermore, Iran showcased what it described as "the world's longest-range drone," though it refrained from providing further specifics about this system.

