IN PICS | IPL 2023 Final: Top players to look out for in Gujarat vs Chennai showdown

Written By: Gautam Sodhi Updated: May 27, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

The final of IPL 2023 is finally upon us, and two teams who played the opening match this season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will again meet in the summit clash for the top prize on Sunday, May 28th. Both teams met in the Qualifier 1 in Chennai, where the hosts won the game by 15 runs. Here, let's look at the top players to look out for in Gujarat vs Chennai IPL 2023 Final.

Beware of Gill power!

After what Shubman Gill achieved this season, any opposition would fear him. The young batter is coming off scoring a brilliant hundred against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, and his run of form and momentum will keep MS Dhoni and his troops thinking.

(Photograph: AFP )

Ruturaj ain't behind!

While Gill would have all attention on him, his counterpart, CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad, is a force to reckon with. Gaikwad is Chennai's most consistent batter from the past three seasons, and having won IPL before, this right-hander knows how to deliver on the big stage.

(Photograph: AFP )

King Rashid to trouble CSK batters

Off all the match winners in the Gujarat Titans side, Rashid Khan is the one to look out for. The ranked-number-one T20I bowler in the world has wreaked havoc in IPL 2023 with his batting and bowling displays and will play a key role in helping the hosts defend their crown.

(Photograph: AFP )

No one's ready for old horse Ambati Rayudu

Multiple-time IPL winner with several teams, CSK's Ambati Rayudu has been kept quiet regarding his form, but come the big day, the old horse can turn the final on its head. Rayudu, on Sunday, could well be MS Dhoni's trump card.

(Photograph: AFP )

Time for the greatest comeback in IPL history

The story around Mohit Sharma's return to an IPL side is doing several rounds on the internet; however, if he again pulls the trigger and produces a performance as he did against Mumbai, he could script history no one could think about.

(Photograph: AFP )

Matheesha Pathirana - MS Dhoni's Malinga!

MS Dhoni's Malinga, CSK's x-factor - Matheesha Pathirana, is all set to take the world by storm. The seamer with an unusual yet familiar action, could put the star-studded GT line-up under pressure and win the game and the fifth IPL title for MS Dhoni and Chennai.

(Photograph: AFP )