In Pics: Inside India's first metaverse wedding

A loophole

The bride and groom Janaganandhini Ramaswamy and Dinesh Kshatriyan tied the knot on the morning of February 6 according to tradition. Because of the pandemic, their guest count was limited to 100. Therefore, they held their reception in the virtual world.

In the evening, the newlyweds and their guests attended a virtual reception in the metaverse as digital avatars.

(Photograph:Twitter)