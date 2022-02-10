In Pics: Inside India's first metaverse wedding

Metaverse, a virtual three-dimensional version of the Internet, served as the virtual venue for the wedding reception of Janaganandhini Ramaswamy and Dinesh Kshatriyan, making the event a first-of-its-kind in the metaverse.
Potterheads
Self-professed "Potterheads", the bride and groom decided on a Hogwarts-themed event.
All the more special
A virtual avatar of the bride's late father presided over the Harry Potter-themed reception hosted by the couple.
A loophole
The bride and groom Janaganandhini Ramaswamy and Dinesh Kshatriyan tied the knot on the morning of February 6 according to tradition. Because of the pandemic, their guest count was limited to 100. Therefore, they held their reception in the virtual world.
In the evening, the newlyweds and their guests attended a virtual reception in the metaverse as digital avatars.
Virtual celebrations
A start-up company called TardiVerse helped them create a Hogwarts-themed metaverse for the reception, the couple hosted the virtual celebrations on the Polygon blockchain.
NFT's of the event
Beyondlife.Club has debuted NFTs based on India's first metaverse wedding. In the 12-piece NFT collection, the couple's digital avatars are displayed against various backdrops, themes. In addition to a copy of the wedding invitation, the series also includes an avatar of the bride's late father.
“The NFT featuring the virtual avatars of the bride and the groom was purchased and resold within nanoseconds of the drop. A total of 50 copies of the same were sold at $10 (roughly Rs. 750) each,” said Beyondlife.Club in a press release.