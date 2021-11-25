In pics: INS Vela, India's fourth Scorpene-class stealth submarine commissioned

Indian Navy on Thursday inducted submarine INS Vela, the country's fourth stealth Scorpene-class submarine. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh called it a "potent platform" with an ability to undertake the entire spectrum of submarine operations.

This is the fourth of the six submarines the Indian Navy is inducting under the Kalvari class submarine Project 75. This is also the second major induction in the Indian Navy in less than a week. On November 21, the navy commissioned warship INS Visakhapatnam.

These Scorpene submarines are extremely potent platforms, and they have advanced stealth features and are also equipped with both long range guided torpedoes as well as anti-ship missiles, the navy said.