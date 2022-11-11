IN PICS | Indonesians protest for justice, demand investigation into deadly football stampede

Thousands of football fans protested in Indonesia's East Java province on Thursday took to the streets and held widespread demonstrations demanding justice after a deadly stampede that killed 135 people after a football match in October.

Indonesians marched on the streets demanding an investigation into police conduct after the stampede.

A tragic stampede incident occurred on October 1 following a football match between Arema vs Persebaya outside Malang, East Java province of Indonesia.

Indonesia's human rights commission has said police officers' firing of tear gas was the main trigger for the fatal stampede at Malang's Kanjuruhan stadium, the worst tragedy at a football match since 1964.