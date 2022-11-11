IN PICS | Indonesians protest for justice, demand investigation into deadly football stampede

Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 12:04 PM(IST)

Thousands of football fans protested in Indonesia's East Java province on Thursday took to the streets and held widespread demonstrations demanding justice after a deadly stampede that killed 135 people after a football match in October.

Indonesians marched on the streets demanding an investigation into police conduct after the stampede. 

A tragic stampede incident occurred on October 1  following a football match between Arema vs Persebaya outside Malang, East Java province of Indonesia. 

Indonesia's human rights commission has said police officers' firing of tear gas was the main trigger for the fatal stampede at Malang's Kanjuruhan stadium, the worst tragedy at a football match since 1964.

View in App

Protester posing as police officer, demands probe into worst football tragedy since 1964

A protester enacted as a police officer donning a face mask. Indonesians are holding the police officers accountable alleging the tear gas firing carried out by them was the main trigger for the fatal stampede on Oct. 1 at Malang's Kanjuruhan stadium, the worst tragedy at a football match since 1964.

Indonesian authorities and the Indonesian football Association (PSSI) are now facing questions over why police fired 45 rounds of tear gas inside the stadium, a crowd control measure banned by the world football governing body FIFA.

 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Teargas fired by protesters in an enactment of Oct 1 stampede

Protesters are firing tear gas enacting the visuals from the deadly October 1 stampede incident that took place in Indonesia. 

Some are carrying signs that read "All this because of tear gas" as they marched on the main thoroughfare of the city of Malang. They called for the tragedy to be deemed a gross human rights violation.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Demonstrators holding mock coffins demanding for justice

Protesters are holding mock coffins to mark their protests after a deadly football stampede on October 1 that killed 135 people. 

They marched on the streets calling out for a thorough investigation into the role of police in the tragic incident. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Protesters hold banners calling out probe into tragic football stampede

Protesters holding banners reading "All these because of tear gas, #InvestigateThouroughly", "Corrosive", "Irritation", "Poison", "Health Hazard", and "Danger for Environment."

They are asking for a probe into the police role in the tragic stampede incident which occurred on October 1  following a football match between Arema vs Persebaya outside Malang, East Java province of Indonesia. 

(Slogans are Reuters translation of Bahasa Indonesia written on banners protesters held)
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Indonesians hold victims' photographs to mark their protest

Holding photographs of victims on Oct 1 deadly football stampede, protesters are marching in Indonesia's East Java province demanding justice. One person held a photograph of her brother. 

Andi Irfan, one of the protesters, as quoted by Reuters said,  "Dozens of police officers were investigated in an ethics trial but only three suspects. The highest-ranking officer and the most responsible is Mr. Nico Afinta has not been touched by the law."

(Photograph:Reuters)

Read in App