In pics: Indonesian police fire tear gas and water canon at students protesting

Indonesian police on Monday used tear gas and water canon against nearly 2,000 students protesting in front of the House of Representatives building after weeks of rumours about a possible change to the country’s constitution for increasing the presidential term limit. The country saw similar rallies conducted previous week.

Presidential term limited to two tenures

The Southeast Asian country has its next election in 2024 and the current President Joko Widodo wouldn’t be eligible for the next term as the country’s constitution limits the Indonesia’s president to two terms.

However, some senior ministers and a number of political groups last months recommended that the election to be postponed and the constitution allowing the current president to serve for more than two terms.



(Photograph:AFP)