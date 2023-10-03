In pics: Indonesia launches China-backed 'Whoosh', Southeast Asia’s first high-speed railway

Source: Reuters

Written By: Wion Web Desk Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday (2 Oct) inaugurated a $7.3 billion high-speed railway project funded by China as part of its Belt and Road Initiative. The service links the nation's capital, Jakarta, to Bandung, a major economic hub.

It's a part of China's Belt and Road Initiative

The 142 kilometres (88.23-mile) railway, one of the president's signature infrastructure projects and a key component of China's Belt and Road Initiative, has encountered obstacles ranging from land procurement issues, pandemic-related delays, and ballooning costs.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Why was it named Whoosh?

"The name is inspired by the sound of a rushing high-speed train," said the president during the launch. The bullet train named "Whoosh" is far behind the original target of operations in 2019.

(Photograph: Reuters )

The train's operating speed

The maximum operating speed of the train could reach 350 kilometres per hour (217 mph), said Jokowi, as the president is popularly called. He said that the train was "the modernisation of our mass transportation that is environmentally friendly".

(Photograph: Reuters )

Free trial rides on the bullet train

The bullet train free trial rides have been running since the second week of September. Luhut Pandjaitan, a senior minister in charge of the project, said that these free trial rides will be extended, and ticket rates will go into effect by mid-October.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Combined efforts

While China provided the majority of the funding for the infrastructural undertaking, the project was made possible through the combined efforts of PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China (PT KCIC), a partnership between an Indonesian consortium made up of four state-owned businesses and China Railway International Co. Ltd.

(Photograph: Reuters )