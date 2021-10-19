In pics | Indo-US joint army training exercise underway in Alaska

Indian Army contingent departs for Indo-US Joint Military Exercise
A total of 300 US Army soldiers belonging to First Squadron (Airborne) of the 40th Cavalry Regiment and 350 soldiers of 7th Madras Infantry Battalion Group of Indian Army are participating in the exercise.
'Yudh Abhyas 21'
Indian and US Army contingents carried out numerous training activities during the ongoing 'Yudh Abhyas Exercise' in Alaska, US wherein the Indian Army taught the US soldiers how to survive the avalanches and extremely cold weather conditions.
Sharing expertise
During the exercise, the American troops demonstrated the setting up of their Arctic tents, which can hold up to 10 troops per tent, and it was later followed by a competition of setting up tents in the fastest time possible by a mixed team of Indian and US troops.
An informative lecture
An informative lecture on "Prevention and treatment of High altitude illnesses and cold injuries" by an officer from the Indian Army's Medical Corps was conducted for both the contingents.
Deepening Indo-US defence ties
The exercise aims at enhancing understanding, cooperation and interoperability between two armies. Indo-US defence ties have been on an upswing in the last few years. In June 2016, the US had designated India a “Major Defence Partner”.
'Ice-breaking' session
As part of the “ice-breaking session”, the contingents participated in kabaddi and volleyball matches, and a light-hearted snowball fight at the Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson military facility in Anchorage, Alaska.
Battle ready
The training schedule includes activities on joint training in a counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism environment under the United Nations mandate.