In Pics: India's Rani Rampal becomes 1st woman hockey player to have a stadium named after her

Indian hockey legend Rani Rampal has returned to making headlines after she became the first woman hockey player to have a stadium named after her. The MCF Raebareli has renamed the hockey stadium as “Rani’s Girls Hockey Turf."

The women’s hockey team Rani shared some snaps on her social media handles, where she is seen interacting with the players and inaugurating the stadium alongside other staff members. Expressing gratitude towards receiving this honour, Rani wrote,

“Words seem too less to express my happiness and gratitude as I share that the MCF Raebareli has renamed the hockey stadium to “Rani’s Girls Hockey Turf “to honour my contribution to hockey.”

She further dedicated this honour to the Indian women’s hockey team and with that, she hopes to inspire the growing generation of budding players.