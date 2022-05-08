In pics: India’s fastest metro train for the Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail RRTS project

The first train set of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), equipped with modern mobility features, was handed over to NCRTC by Alstom India as it rolled out of its manufacturing plant in Gujarat's Savli on Saturday.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is establishing India's first RRTS which is a rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system.

This first train will be run on Sarai Kale Khan-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor. (Text: PTI)

