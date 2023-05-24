In Pics | India's civil service exam toppers who knocked off glass ceiling of competition
The final result of the Indian Civil Services Exam 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was announced on Wednesday, May 23. Considered one of the toughest competitive exams in the world, a total of 933 candidates - 613 men and 320 women have been selected for appointment in various services this year. These candidates are selected for appointment to (i) Indian Administrative Service (ii) Indian Foreign Service (iii) Indian Police Service and (iv) Central Service, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.
The top four rank holders in the UPSC exam 2022 are girls, while the top 10 UPSC result list comprises of six girls and four boys in total.
Along with the list of the qualifiers, the UPSC has also released the list of the toppers. So who secured the top 10 ranks in the country’s most prestigious examination? Let’s have a look:
Ishita Kishore (AIR – 1)
26 year old Economics (Hons.) graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University. She qualified the examination with political science and international relations as her optional subject. This was her third attempt as she was not able to clear the prelims in her previous attempts.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Garima Lohiya (AIR -2)
Garima is a resident of Buxar, Bihar. She graduated in commerce from Kirorimal College, Delhi University. She secured second rank in the UPSC 2022 examination with commerce and accountancy as her optional.
(Photograph:Twitter)
UMA HARATHI N (AIR – 3)
Harathi N, who secured third rank, is a B.Tech in Civil Engineering from IIT-Hyderabad. She cleared the exam with Anthropology as her optional subject.
(Photograph:Others)
Smriti Mishra (AIR – 4)
Mishra is a graduate (B. Sc.) from Miranda House College, University of Delhi. She had Zoology as her optional subject.
(Photograph:Others)
Mayur Hazarika (AIR- 5)
Hazarika, a doctor by profession, hails from Tezpur, Assam and is engaged with the national health mission in Assam. He completed his MBBS from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Gahana Navya James (AIR -6)
She is a resident of Kottayam, Kerala. She pursued a BA in History and an MA in Political Science from colleges affiliated with MG University. Currently, Gahana is pursuing a PhD at the School of International Studies and Politics, also under MG University.
(Photograph:Others)
Waseem Ahmad Bhat (AIR-7)
Bhat is a resident of south Kashmir's Anantnag district. He has done B.Tech in civil engineer from the National Institute of Technology Srinagar. In 2021, Bhat had secured 225 overall rank in the UPSC Civil Services exam.