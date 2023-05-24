In Pics | India's civil service exam toppers who knocked off glass ceiling of competition

The final result of the Indian Civil Services Exam 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was announced on Wednesday, May 23. Considered one of the toughest competitive exams in the world, a total of 933 candidates - 613 men and 320 women have been selected for appointment in various services this year. These candidates are selected for appointment to (i) Indian Administrative Service (ii) Indian Foreign Service (iii) Indian Police Service and (iv) Central Service, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

The top four rank holders in the UPSC exam 2022 are girls, while the top 10 UPSC result list comprises of six girls and four boys in total.

Along with the list of the qualifiers, the UPSC has also released the list of the toppers. So who secured the top 10 ranks in the country’s most prestigious examination? Let’s have a look:

