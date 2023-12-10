In Pics | India's Ayodhya Ram temple's sanctum sanctorum almost complete

Written By: Heena Sharma Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 06:55 PM IST

The consecration of Ayodhya's Ram temple is scheduled for January 22, 2024. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will extend invitations to around 6,000 individuals for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony in Ayodhya. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are expected to attend the grand ceremony.



Ram temple construction underway

Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, unveiled photographs of the nearly finished sanctum sanctorum. He mentioned that the sanctum dedicated to Shri Ram Lalla is nearly ready.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Consecration date is set for January 22, 2024

(Photograph: Twitter )

Selection of Ram Lalla idol

On December 15, the Ram temple trust will finalise which of the three Ram Lalla idols, sculpted from rocks brought from Karnataka and Rajasthan, will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum. Champat Rai mentioned that the idols are 90% complete, and the best one will be chosen for consecration.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Sculptors and idol completion

Ganesh Bhatt, Arun Yogiraj, and Satyanarayan Pandey are diligently sculpting the three Ram Lalla idols. The idols, currently at 90 perecent completion, will undergo finishing touches before the final selection on December 15.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Installation ceremony details

Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, the treasurer of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, reportedly said that in the third week of January 2024, the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in its original place, with Prime Minister Modi officiating the ceremony.



(Photograph: Twitter )