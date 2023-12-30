In Pics | India's Ayodhya becomes global gateway with $174 mln Maharishi Valmiki International Airport

Written By: Heena Sharma Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 02:31 PM IST

Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched numerous developmental initiatives and laid the foundation stones for several others during his visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on December 30. This visit holds special significance ahead of the consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22, 2014.

Ayodhya gets $174 million Maharishi Valmiki International Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled phase 1 of Ayodhya Airport, a symbol of architectural brilliance mirroring the Ram Mandir which is set to be inaugurated on January 22, 2024.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Mega infra projects transform Ayodhya's landscape

From airports to highways, railways to roads, Ayodhya witnesses a colossal development push ahead of the Ram Lalla Temple consecration.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Temple city takes flight: Ayodhya's airport to facilitate 10 lakh passengers annually

Ayodhya's new airport promises cutting-edge facilities and a stunning facade inspired by the Ram Mandir.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Ayodhya Airport's sustainability features aim for 5-star GRIHA ratings

Beyond connectivity, Ayodhya's new airport champions eco-friendliness with features like LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, and a solar power plant.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Gateway to prosperity: Ayodhya's infrastructure surge paves way for growth

Investment brings not just connectivity but a promise of increased tourism, business opportunities, and employment in Ayodhya.



(Photograph: Twitter )