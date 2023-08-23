In pics: Indians rejoice as Chandrayaan-3 makes smooth landing on the moon

Written By: Sneha Swaminathan Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 11:46 PM IST

India has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first country to execute a soft lunar landing in the southern polar region of the Moon. With this remarkable achievement, India joins an exclusive group of nations that have accomplished successful landings on the Moon, including the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China. The Vikram lander, part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, flawlessly touched down as scheduled at 18:04 local time (12:34 GMT). This achievement has ignited celebrations nationwide, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi proclaiming that "India has now reached the Moon." Take a look!

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft mere moments before its triumphant landing

In a screenshot captured from the live broadcast on the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) website on August 23, 2023, we witness the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft mere moments before its triumphant landing on the Moon's southern pole. India achieved a historic milestone on that day, becoming the pioneering nation to successfully land a spacecraft in the vicinity of the Moon's south pole, an achievement Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed as a "historic day."

(Photograph: Twitter )

ISRO chief's address

On August 23, 2023, S Somanath, the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), addressed an audience at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) center in Bengaluru, following the successful lunar landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon's southern pole. India's achievement on that day marked a historic milestone, as it became the first nation to land a spacecraft in the vicinity of the Moon's south pole, underscoring the significance of its ambitious and cost-effective space program.

(Photograph: AFP )

PM Modi extended his congratulations to ISRO

In Kolkata, on August 23, 2023, individuals observed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's prosperous lunar landing on the Moon's southern pole. This momentous event was streamed live at a museum in the city. On that day, India achieved a historic milestone by becoming the pioneering nation to successfully land a spacecraft in the vicinity of the Moon's south pole. This achievement stands as a significant triumph for the world's most populous nation and its determined, cost-efficient space program.

(Photograph: AFP )

ISRO celebrates

S Somanath (2R), chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) poses for a photograph during an event at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) center in Bengaluru on August 23, 2023, after the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the south pole of the Moon. India on August 23, became the first nation to land a craft near the Moon's south pole, a historic triumph for the world's most populous nation and its ambitious, cut-price space programme.

(Photograph: AFP )

Lunar landing near the moon's south pole

In Chennai on August 23, 2023, individuals rejoice in the triumph of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's successful lunar landing on the Moon's southern pole. On this date, India achieved an unprecedented feat, becoming the foremost nation to accomplish a lunar landing near the Moon's south pole. This achievement represents the most recent advancement in a resurgent drive for lunar exploration, one that has captivated the world's leading space nations as well as emerging contenders.

(Photograph: AFP )

Indians celebrate

On August 23, 2023, crowds at Mumbai's Nehru Science Centre raised India's national flag in jubilation to commemorate the triumphant landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon's southern pole. India achieved a momentous milestone by becoming the first country to land a craft near the Moon's south pole, marking a historic victory for the world's most populous nation and its determined, cost-effective space program.

(Photograph: AFP )