In Pics | Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off 'Namo Bharat' train
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday (Oct 20), flagged off the country's first RapidX train, named 'Namo Bharat', marking the launch of the Regional Rapid Transit System in India.
PM Modi flags off RapidX train, 'Namo Bharat'
PM Modi inaugurated the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor at Sahibabad RapidX station on Friday. He also flagged off the country's first RapidX train, named 'Namo Bharat', connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot, marking the launch of the Regional Rapid Transit System in India.
(Photograph:Twitter)
trending now
'Namo Bharat Train represents commitment of modernising urban transportation': PM Modi
The Indian prime minister took to his official X account and wrote, "Namo Bharat Train represents our commitment of modernising urban transportation and enhancing the quality of life for all. It is also a significant step towards a more connected and prosperous NCR region."
(Photograph:Twitter)
'Modernity and speed'
The Prime Minister said that the Namo Bharat train has modernity and speed. "Namo Bharat Train is defining the new journey of New India and its new resolutions", the Prime Minister said.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'Enthusiastic youngsters'
"On board the Namo Bharat Train with our enthusiastic youngsters and the exceptional all-women team at the helm. A moment of immense pride as we journey towards a developed and prosperous India," PM Modi wrote on X.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'Modernity and speed'
The Prime Minister said that the Namo Bharat train has modernity and speed. "Namo Bharat Train is defining the new journey of New India and its new resolutions", the Prime Minister said.