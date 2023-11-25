In Pics: Indian Prime Minister Modi soars high in Tejas fighter aircraft

Written By: Prisha Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Nov 25) took a sortie on the light combat fighter aircraft Tejas, which has been built indigenously, in Bengaluru.

PM flies Tejas

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew the light combat fighter aircraft Tejas from defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru and reviewed the work which was ongoing at its manufacturing facility.

PM says experience 'renewed sense of pride'

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential.”

PM Modi takes sortie in its twin-seat trainer

Tejas is a fighter aircraft which has a single seat but PM Modi took a sortie in its twin-seat trainer variant, which was operated by the Air Force. The twin-seater variant is also operated by the Indian Navy.

Tejas maintains a track record of accident-free flying

In its class and dimensions, Tejas is the lightest and smallest aircraft and the composite structure's extensive use makes it lighter. Till now, the fighter jet has been able to maintain an excellent safety track record of accident-free flying.

Tejas' Naval variant getting tested

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) built the LCA and it was designed primarily for the Indian Air Force however its Naval variant of the Tejas is getting tested to undertake Ground Maritime Operations.

India among "very few" elite nations with Tejas

In Tejas, the home-built fly-by-wire system in the Tejas is one of the key achievements of the HAL. The twin-seater was added to the repertoire of the Air Force in October, which took India to the list of "very few" elite nations who have such capabilities and have such aircraft operational in their Defence Forces.

