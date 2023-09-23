In Pics | Indian intelligence dossier outlines Nijjar’s chronology of terror and violence
The dossier exposed that Nijjar fled to Canada and gained citizenship based on a forged passport. After that, he started operating a terror ecosystem on Canadian soil. It was all reportedly done while he remained in close touch with other terrorists based out of Pakistan.
Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar fled to Canada on forged passport
In 1996, when police in India started probing his links with Khalistani militant outfits and his involvement in criminal activities, he fled to Canada on a forged passport.
Nijjar’s asylum plea was rejected by Canadian authorities
In 1997, Nijjar’s asylum plea was rejected by Canadian authorities as they found it fabricated. In 2013, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) chief Jagtar Singh Tara sent US-based Harjot Singh Birring to Canada to impart training to Nijjar in operating hand-held GPS devices. In return, Nijjar sent one million Pakistani rupees to Tara.
Interpol published a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Nijjar for masterminding terror
In 2014, Nijjar planned a terror attack on Dera Sacha Sauda Headquarters in the northern Indian state of Haryana. The plan was foiled as India denied entry to Nijjar. In November 2014, Interpol published a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Nijjar for masterminding more than a dozen cases of murder and terror.
Nijjar and Tara planned a terror attack in Punjab and raised a gang in Canada
In 2015, Nijjar and Tara planned a terror attack in Punjab and raised a gang in Canada which included Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal, Sarbjit Singh, Anupveer Singh and Darshan Singh Fauji. They were imparted arms training in British Columbia, Canada in December 2015," the Indian agency said.
In April 2021, Nijjar visited Pakistan to get training in arms and explosives
In April 2021, Nijjar again visited Pakistan as a part of “Baisakhi jatha" but used the visit to get training in arms and explosives for a fortnight. In 2021, Nijjar also tried to get a priest killed at his native village in Punjab, “but the priest survived," according to the dossier.