In Pics | Indian environmentalists who brought change in society

| Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 06:40 PM IST

World Environmental Day is celebrated every year on 5th June to encourage awareness and protection of the environment. Here are some famous Indian environmentalists who have brought significant changes in society for the protection of the environment.

Salim Moizuddin Abdul Ali

Salim Moizuddin Abdul Ali was born in 1896 in Bombay Presidency, British India. He was a notable ornithologist and naturalist. He is known as the "Birdman of India" and was the first Indian who executed systematic bird surveys across India. He wrote numerous books on ornithology which popularised the field in India. He played a major role in preventing the destruction of Silent Valley National Park and also created the Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary. He was awarded Padma Vibhushan in 1976 and Padma Bhushan in 1958. Ali was a prominent conservation scientist and impacted the environmental policies of the country. He died in the year 1987 in Bombay, Maharashtra, India. (Image credit:@RupakChatto/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Jadav Payeng

Jadav Payeng is an Indian forestry worker and environmentalist activist born in 1963 in Assam, India. He is well known as the "Forest Man of India" and planted and cultivated trees in an area of about 1,360 acres on the sandbar of the Brahmaputra river for several decades, which became Molai Forest reserve, located in Jorhat, Assam. In 2015, he was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India. (Image credit:@Goodable/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Sunderlal Bahuguna

Sunderlal Bahuguna was born in the year 1927, near Tehri, Uttarakhand, British India. He was a notable Indian environmentalist who contributed to the preservation of the environment and led many movements. He was the leader of the famous Chipko movement and also headed the anti-Tehri Dam movement between the years 1980 to 2004. He was one of the earliest Indian environmentalists who worked to improve the difficulties faced by the Himalayan people. He was also a part of the temperance movements and cast discrimination struggles. He died in the year 2021 in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh in India. (Image credit:@utpal_parashar/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Sumaira Abdulali

Sumaira Abdulali was born in Mumbai, India, in the year 1961. She is a renowned environmentalist who works for various concerns, such as sand mining and noise pollution. She is the founder of the NGO Awaaz Foundation and convenor of the Movement against Intimidation, Threat, and Revenge against Activities (MITR). She has also been a leading person in various other prominent organisations. She has been a part of various documentaries and awareness campaigns related to sand mining. Her notable work "Sand and Sustainability: Finding new solutions for environmental governance of global sand resources" was published in May 2019. (Image credit:@sumairaabdulali/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Sohrab Pirojsha Godrej

Sohrab Pirojsha Godrej, popularly known as Soli, was born in 1912, in Bombay Presidency, British India. He was the Chairman of the Godrej Group of Industries and an eminent environmentalist, entrepreneur, businessman, and philanthropist. He was involved with various organisations that were dedicated to the environment, nature, and wildlife preservation. He received many awards for his works like Indira Gandhi Pariyavaran Puraskar in 1991. (Image credit:@GodrejArchives/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Monkombu Sambasivan Swaminathan

Monkombu Sambasivan Swaminathan, born in 1925 in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, India, is a famous Indian humanitarian, agronomist administrator, agricultural scientist, and plant geneticist. He played a significant role in Green Revolution in India which contributed to producing high-yield varieties of wheat and rice seedlings that helped poor farmers immensely. Swaminathan has been an important leader of various bodies, the most recent one being president of the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources for years 1984 to 1990. (Image credit:@WorldFoodPrize/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Medha Patkar

Medha Patkar, born in 1954 in Bombay (now Mumbai), Maharashtra, India, is a well-known Indian environmentalist and social activist. She is known for her distinguished role in the Narmada Bachao Andolan. She has also launched the campaign "Sutlej Bachao, Punjab Bachao" in Ludhiana. Her contribution to environmental protection has been significant for India. She is also a human rights advocate and has founded various campaigns. (Image credit:@medhanarmada/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Rajendra Singh

Rajendra Singh was born in the year 1959 in Alwar district of Rajasthan, India. He is popularly known as the "Waterman of India" and is a famous environmentalist and water conservationist. His leadership and community-based work in water management and water harvesting has been exceptionally rewarding for which he won the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2001. (Image credit:@ismailwafa_/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )