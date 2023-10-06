In Pics | Indian Air Force readies to show its prowess on 91st anniversary celebrations
Indian Air Force 91st anniversary: To showcase its might, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is engaged in preparations that include ceremonial parades and air displays. The day is marked on October 8 every year.
Practice session underwent in Indian city of Prayagraj, sets stage for thrilling air display
Preparations are in full swing as the Indian Air Force sets the stage to paint the sky with glory marking its 91st anniversary. With just two days to go for the prestigious day, the practice session underwent in the Indian city of Prayagraj setting the stage for a thrilling air display.
IAF readies for 'precision' for grand air spectacle
Indian Air Force is readying for 'precision' as it prepares itself for a grand air spectacle on October 8. The force was established on October 8, 1932 and will be completing 91 years on the coming Sunday (Oct 8).
Over 100 jets to take part in Prayagraj air show
Group Captain Prajyot said that 120 fighter, transport, and helicopters are set to operate from 10 airbases including the air display at the Sangam area in Prayagraj on October 8.
IAF 91st anniversary: MiG-21 to be participating in air show
The official added, "The MiG-21 would be participating in the show for the last time and will also see new aircraft like the C-295 transport aircraft."
'Swinging arms and matching steps': IAF set for ceremonial parade
The ceremonial parade for the Air Force Day will be held in Prayagraj which will be followed by an aerial display over the Sangam.